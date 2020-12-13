California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,344 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of MarketAxess worth $38,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,565,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $38,425,345 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $547.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.32. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.