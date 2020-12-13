California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 10,277 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $42,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

