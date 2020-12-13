California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Align Technology worth $48,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after buying an additional 43,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,264,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,017,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $507.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.53. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $524.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,801,984.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.