California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of EOG Resources worth $37,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

