California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $35,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,993. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.