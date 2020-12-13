California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $44,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raynor Geoffrey raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raynor Geoffrey now owns 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $601.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,796 shares of company stock valued at $100,024,729. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

