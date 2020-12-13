California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $38,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

