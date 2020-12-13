California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 967 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $41,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD opened at $1,144.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,228.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $958.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.