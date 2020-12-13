California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,010 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of ResMed worth $47,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $4,286,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 41.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,857. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

