California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,201 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $47,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 131.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,324,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $11,396,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $274.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $280.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $9,476,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

