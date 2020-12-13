Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVGW. National Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

