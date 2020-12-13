Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Bruker were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.41.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

