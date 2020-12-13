Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.09% of Brady worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti increased their price target on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Northcoast Research raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:BRC opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.43.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

