Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,354,000 after purchasing an additional 829,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after buying an additional 913,934 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after buying an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 150.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.