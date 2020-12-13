Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHAGF stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. Bossard has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $171.00.

Get Bossard alerts:

About Bossard

Bossard Holding AG distributes fasteners, and provides related engineering and logistics services in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers socket products; hex head screws and flange bolts; nuts and inserts; bolts and plugs; slotted, cross recessed, assembled, self-tapping, self-drilling, thread forming, and wood screws; machine screws, threaded rods, slotted set screws, and hose clamps; washers and securing elements; pins, rivets, and keys; fasteners in various materials; coatings; and standard machine elements.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.