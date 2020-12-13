Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

WIFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised Boingo Wireless from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $612.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,603 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

