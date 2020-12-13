BMO Capital Markets Raises Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $125.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

THO opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 210.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after buying an additional 546,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,741,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,843,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

