BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on GoGold Resources from $2.15 to $2.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

