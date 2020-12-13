BMO Capital Markets Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $185.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $175.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $196.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

