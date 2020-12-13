Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,157.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,053.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

