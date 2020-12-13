BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,915 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 554,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after acquiring an additional 532,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRN opened at $79.49 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.