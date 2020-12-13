BidaskClub Lowers TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.49.

TXMD opened at $1.20 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 239,374 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

