BidaskClub Lowers Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $116.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 19,798 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $2,443,271.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,875,153.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $71,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

