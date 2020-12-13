BidaskClub Lowers Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 379.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

