BidaskClub Lowers Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.04, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $1,225,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,465.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,248 shares of company stock worth $5,990,272. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

