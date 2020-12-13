BidaskClub Lowers MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $412.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.00. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

