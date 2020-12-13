BidaskClub Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE MXL opened at $30.53 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,709 shares of company stock valued at $644,621 over the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 32.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 43.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.