BidaskClub Lowers Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $257.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,734,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,241,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 723,051 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,592,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 343,383 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,342,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.