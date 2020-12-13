BidaskClub Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IQ. New Street Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. CLSA downgraded shares of iQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.69.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.39.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 14.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

