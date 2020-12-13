BidaskClub Lowers Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HNP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Huaneng Power International from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $21.25.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.