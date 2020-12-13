BidaskClub Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 131.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

