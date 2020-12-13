BidaskClub Lowers Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

