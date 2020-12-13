BidaskClub Lowers Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.14.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

