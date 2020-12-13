Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,359 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $12,520,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 806.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 54,621 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 498,248 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $100.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

