Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.