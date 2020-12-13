Barclays Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1)

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus AG (ZO1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.88 ($168.09).

Shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) stock opened at €154.40 ($181.65) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €151.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €148.13. zooplus AG has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 12-month high of €171.00 ($201.18). The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

