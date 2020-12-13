Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Aviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Aviva stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. Aviva has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

