Barclays Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €99.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.17 ($108.43).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €92.19 ($108.46) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.37. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.