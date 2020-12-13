Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of BLDP opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 196,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

