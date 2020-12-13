Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu BioScience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Aytu BioScience alerts:

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu BioScience has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu BioScience will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aytu BioScience by 52.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aytu BioScience by 200.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aytu BioScience by 437.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.