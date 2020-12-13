Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Position Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Avis Budget Group worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 297,665 shares of company stock worth $10,907,835 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $39.07 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

