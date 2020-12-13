Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.10, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.