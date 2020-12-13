Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Financial Survey

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -45.60% -28.22% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 23.39 -$77.30 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Auxly Cannabis Group and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Auxly Cannabis Group currently has a consensus target price of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.82%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 96.61%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.