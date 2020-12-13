AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AutoZone by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,155.30 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,267.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,160.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

