Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $279.68 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,870 shares of company stock valued at $638,904. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Autodesk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,369 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 568.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 124.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

