AT&T (NYSE:T) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.01 on Thursday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 35,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 49.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 85.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 319,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 147,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

