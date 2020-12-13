Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.25 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.50 ($7.64).

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock opened at €6.16 ($7.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.99. Aroundtown SA has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

