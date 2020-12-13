AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,538 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.