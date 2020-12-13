AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,290,078. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

