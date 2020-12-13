AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 337.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $189.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.05 and a 200 day moving average of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

